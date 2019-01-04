How to watch, stream Seahawks vs. Cowboys wild-card game

The Seahawks’ 24-13 win vs. the Cowboys got them back on track on their way to an unexpected playoff berth in a rebuilding year.

Seattle’s the first team with a 1,000-yard rusher (Chris Carson) and three men with at least 300 yards on the ground since the 2001 Steelers and led the NFL in rushing.

The Seahawks also led the NFL with a plus-15 turnover margin; their 11 giveaways tied for third fewest in league history.

But Dallas, which has lost three straight to Seattle, with one touchdown scored in total, was 7-1 at home this season. It also will run the ball first with Ezekiel Elliott.

What: Seattle (10-6) at Dallas (10-6)

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX

Streaming online: FOX Sports GO

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

