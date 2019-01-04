Help ID bold, bright-shoed home burglar

WANTED IN KIRKLAND —

A bold home burglar wearing bright red shoes — caught on camera casing a place on 4th St. in Kirkland — after checking to see if anyone was home.

He hit last month on the 18th — in the middle of the day— and now detectives hope someone knows his name.

“He took his time. He went to the front door and rang the bell, knocked, waited, didn’t get a response, went around the back,” said Kirkland Police Lt. Rob Saloum. “You see him on camera trying to find entry into the house and he finally finds a way in on a lower window in the back, goes through the screen, windows unlocked and slides it open and goes into the house.”

Detectives say the victim’s alarm went off went he went in, so he didn’t stick around long — enough though to grab a big jewelry box stuffed inside a bag you see him running through the backyard with.

Minus the unlocked window, police give props to how the owners protected their property. "What they did awesome was they had a system set up, they have an alarm, they had cameras setup which help us see the suspect, in this case we have great video of the suspect, good description of the clothing, which will help us be able to hopefully see if somebody can identify him,” said Lt. Saloum. “We always want to catch burglars. There's nothing worse, that's more intrusive than somebody knowing that somebody came into their home. Homeowners found the footprints from that side of the house, so they know where the person was. That's your house. That's where you feel calm, comfortable. Last thing you want to do is know somebody was in there taking things from you."

Detectives think he's white, around 6 feet tall, with a slender build. They really want you to look at those red shoes with the white soles, and his gray sweats with that unique black stripe around the left calf that says ‘Puma’ in white.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.