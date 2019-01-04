Christopher Hill: DOC says wanted felon likes running from law — even hurting K9 during chase

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Checkout the list of charges convicted felon, Christopher Hill, is wanted for in the Tri-Cities:

Meth possession

Stolen car possession

Hit and run

Bail Jumping

He’s skipping court and breaking probation.

Department of Corrections officers say he’s a prolific car prowler and burglar who likes to run from the law — even hurting a police K9 during a chase.

He’s 38 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

He has Nazi-related tattoos on his body, including the words ‘White Pride’ inked on his shins.

He was last known to be living in Finley in Benton County.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.