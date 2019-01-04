× Bobby Wagner, Michael Dickson earn First-Team All-Pro honors

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and punter Michael Dickson were both named to The Associated Press 2018 All-Pro Team.

Wagner has been a constant in the Seahawks defense since he was chosen in the second round of the NFL draft in 2012.

“I think I really took a lot of pride in leadership,” said Wagner, who drew 49 votes. “I knew that was going to be big if we were going to be successful. I knew I was going to have to up my role in that, up my mindfulness in that. I was really conscious of that and just making sure I was, when it came to getting back to the defense I looked at it from a different lens.”

It’s the third year in a row Wagner was named All-Pro and the fourth time overall.

The Associated Press asked Wagner what else he was most proud of this season.

“I definitely think the tackling. Something any linebacker prides themselves on is being a sure tackler and not missing. I did my best to go out there and try not to miss a tackle. But it’s a thing that we talk about so much, get the head out of the game. We’ve been talking about tackling so much since I’ve come into the league, and it changes every single year, and to be able to evolve with the change is dope.”

Dickson joins three other rookies who were named to the All-Pro team.

Both Wagner and Dickson were also selected for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Seahawks tackle Duane Brown earned second-team All-Pro honors.