2019 Polar Plunge: ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ to support Special Olympics Washington

TACOMA — A new year means Polar Plunge season is almost upon us — and we’re proud again this year to support our friends at Special Olympics Washington to promote the seven great events going on across the state this year.

In March, our partners at Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County are once again hoping you’ll join us at Owen Beach to take the plunge for Special Olympics athletes.

I’ll be emcee’ing it again and we’re thinking even bigger with fundraising this year — hoping to hit $100,000 just with the Tacoma plunge alone!

“It’s something we do down here every year,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer. “David Rose will come on down here and we want everybody to put March 9th on their calendar and save the date, that way we give everybody a lot of notice and they won’t have any excuse not to show up, so you have to be a brave soul, but giving you a little bit of a heads-up and a ‘Save the Date’ of March 9th, we hope to see everybody out there and raise some money for Special Olympics.”

Below is the list of all this year's events, including Alki Beach in Seattle on February 9th.

The first plunge is later this month in the Tri-Cities.

And, next month on the 22nd and 23rd, it's a weekend full of plunges at Liberty Lake in Spokane.

Tacoma's plunge on March 9th at Owen Beach is the last of the season.

So, don't be left out of the cold this year: Start getting your teams together and CLICK HERE to sign up.

If you can't make a plunge, you can always donate to help the more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes.