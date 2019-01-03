The Beeroness shows how easy it is to cook with beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the Seahawks prepare for their trip to Dallas for the first week of the NFL Playoffs, those of us hoping for a win (or those of us who are just plain hungry) are planning our tailgating menus.

Jackie Dodd, more commonly known as The Beeroness, has built a large following on social media for her beautiful and tasty beer-infused recipes.

We spent the morning at Elysian Fields with her as she demonstrated just how easy it is to incorporate beer to our favorite football foods. For this recipe and so many more (you've been warned, just the pictures alone are mouthwatering) go to her website, www.TheBeeroness.com

Chipotle Stout and Chorizo Chili Topped with Pork Rinds

Ingredients

2 tbs olive oil ½ white onion, chopped (about 1 cup) 1 red bell pepper, chopped, stem and seeds removed 6 oz chorizo, raw, removed from casing 1 lb ground beef chuck (80/20 lean to fat) 4 cloves garlic, minced 1 cup Chipotle Stout 14 oz stewed diced tomatoes (canned is fine) 1 chipotle pepper in adobo (from can), minced plus more if desired 1 tsp adobo sauce ½ tsp smoked paprika 1 tsp black pepper 1 tsp cumin 2 tbs Worcestershire sauce



Toppings:

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup cilantro, chopped

2 cups Chicharrones (pork rinds), lightly crushed

(Makes 4-6 servings)



Directions