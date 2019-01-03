The Beeroness shows how easy it is to cook with beer

As the Seahawks prepare for their trip to Dallas for the first week of the NFL Playoffs, those of us hoping for a win (or those of us who are just plain hungry) are planning our tailgating menus.
Jackie Dodd, more commonly known as The Beeroness, has built a large following on social media for her beautiful and tasty beer-infused recipes.
View this post on Instagram
January was made for Football Food 🏈🍺🍔 Stout Osso Buco Sliders with Gremolata Sour Cream Link in bio. .. .. .. .. .. #thekitchn #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #footballfood #bareaders #seattlephotographer #saveurmag#f52grams #bonappetit #NYTcooking#foodblogfeed @foodblogfeed #buzzfeast #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste @huffposttaste #imbibegram #cookingwithbeer #beertography #beerphotography #beerandfood #beer #imbibegram #seattlebeer #craftbeergirl #beersofinstagram #beerstagram #brewery #craftbeer #eater
We spent the morning at Elysian Fields with her as she demonstrated just how easy it is to incorporate beer to our favorite football foods. For this recipe and so many more (you've been warned, just the pictures alone are mouthwatering) go to her website, www.TheBeeroness.com
-
- 2 tbs olive oil
- ½ white onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped, stem and seeds removed
- 6 oz chorizo, raw, removed from casing
- 1 lb ground beef chuck (80/20 lean to fat)
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup Chipotle Stout
- 14 oz stewed diced tomatoes (canned is fine)
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo (from can), minced plus more if desired
- 1 tsp adobo sauce
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp cumin
- 2 tbs Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- ½ cup cilantro, chopped
- 2 cups Chicharrones (pork rinds), lightly crushed
- (Makes 4-6 servings)
Directions
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook until onion softens but isn’t browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add the chorizo and beef, cook until meat starts to brown. Add the garlic and stir.
- Add the beer, diced tomatoes, one chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, smoked paprika, pepper, cumin and Worcestershire sauce. Allow to simmer for about 30 minutes, until thickened. Add additional chipotle peppers as desired to raise heat level.
- Pour into bowls, top with cilantro, cheddar and Chicharrones.