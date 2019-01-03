Sweezy questionable, Madden doubtful — everyone else ‘ready to go’ for Seahawks

J.R. Sweezy will be a game-time decision. Tre Madden likely won’t play.

That was the news Thursday from coach Pete Carroll as the Seahawks prepared to travel to Arlington, Texas, for a Wild Card playoff showdown Saturday with the Cowboys.

The game kicks off at 5:15 p.m. and pregame coverage starts at 2 p.m. on Q13 FOX.

Carroll said fullback Madden is doubtful after suffering a hamstring injury against the Cardinals in the season finale.

Offensive guard Sweezy is questionable, he said, but the “rest of the guys are ready to go.”

That’s relatively good news for Seattle, which finished the year with a handful of injuries en route to the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

Sweezy missed the Arizona game with a foot injury, but Carroll appeared optimistic the veteran would be ready to go.

“He feels great,” Carroll said. “We’ll find out at game time if he can play.”

Rookie running back Rashaad Penny will be back on the field after missing the final three games of the season with a knee injury, Carroll said. Bruising guard D.J. Fluker will also be back after sitting out the season finale.

Shaquill Griffin, Tedric Thompson, Mike Davis, Dion Jordan, Duane Brown and Bradley McDougald are all expected to play as well, Carroll said.

Altogether, the Seahawks could enter Saturday’s game as healthy as they’ve been over the past month of the season.

“We made it through the week, and we’re feeling pretty good about that,” Carroll said. “It just helps everybody feel good and excited about moving forward.”

Carroll may have been most excited when discussing the resurgence of linebacker K.J. Wright.

Wright started his second game in a row Sunday against Arizona after missing most of the season with a knee injury.

“He’s really come back strong,” Carroll said. “He feels great. Mentally he’s such a big factor in helping other guys play well.”

Thompson’s return will be critical as well, with backup safety Delano Hill being put on injured reserve earlier this week.

Carroll pointed to veteran safety McDougald, too, who has been hampered by a knee injury, as key to keeping the young secondary together.

“He’s really been a terrific player,” Carroll said. “And we all would lean towards the factor of the leadership part being the most instrumental.”