Senate confirms Brian Moran as new Seattle US attorney

SEATTLE — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Brian Moran, a former leader in the Washington attorney general’s office, to be the next top federal prosecutor in western Washington state.

Moran was confirmed late Wednesday on a voice vote. The 59-year-old from Kitsap County will take over from Seattle U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes once he’s sworn in. He said Thursday he’s not sure when that will be.

Moran supervised nearly 600 state lawyers as chief deputy attorney general from 2006 to 2013 under Republican Attorney General Rob McKenna. Before that he was the office’s chief criminal prosecutor beginning in 1998, under Democratic Attorney General Chris Gregoire.

Moran has recently worked at the law firm of Orrick, Herrington and Sutcliffe in Seattle. He said he’s humbled, honored and excited to get back to public service.