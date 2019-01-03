Seattle Police release body camera video in deadly officer-involved shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police have released body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in north Seattle.

The incident started as a traffic stop in the Licton Springs neighborhood at about 5 p.m. Monday. Seattle Police on Thursday evening released footage from five police-worn body cameras and a dash camera showing a man, identified by friends and family as Iosia Faletogo, run from police before struggling with officers and being shot.

Warning: Video contains graphic content

It happened in the area of Aurora Avenue N and 96th Street.

Seattle Police say Faletogo was in possession of a stolen handgun at the time of the shooting. The video released by police was edited to show the chase and subsequent struggle from different officers’ perspectives.

When asked for additional comment on the footage, Seattle Police Det. Mark Jamieson said the video spoke for itself.

Faletogo’s family is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.