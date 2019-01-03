Seahawks RB Chris Carson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the month for December.
Carson rushed for more than 100 yards with a touchdown in three consecutive games to end his second season in the NFL.
In week 16, Carson became the Seahawks’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.
“Similar to Beast Mode, Carson has had a knack for breaking tackles to extend drives and virtually every one of his big plays or touchdowns have come after contact,” Michael Baca wrote on NFL.com. The hard-nosed running of Carson has not only helped the offense in the play-action pass, but has been a catalyst at relieving the pressure off a Seattle defense that has seen better days.”
Head coach Pete Carroll said he’s happy with Carson’s performance this year.
“He has had a great year,” Carroll told Seahawks.com after the team’s win against Kansas City. “I hope everybody just loves the way he plays… His style and the toughness that he’s brought this team and representing the O-linemen and all the guys that have been a big part of the leadership. Chris has had a great year. It’s a great accomplishment.”