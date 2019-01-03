Seahawks RB Chris Carson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the month for December.

Carson rushed for more than 100 yards with a touchdown in three consecutive games to end his second season in the NFL.

Congratulations to @ccarson_32, NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/tats6ScGap — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 3, 2019

In week 16, Carson became the Seahawks’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.

“Similar to Beast Mode, Carson has had a knack for breaking tackles to extend drives and virtually every one of his big plays or touchdowns have come after contact,” Michael Baca wrote on NFL.com. The hard-nosed running of Carson has not only helped the offense in the play-action pass, but has been a catalyst at relieving the pressure off a Seattle defense that has seen better days.”

Head coach Pete Carroll said he’s happy with Carson’s performance this year.