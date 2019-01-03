Multi-vehicle crash blocks southbound I-5; 2 injured

SEATTLE — Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening along southbound I-5.

The Seattle Fire Department says seven vehicles were involved in the crash near the Michigan Street exit. One of the vehicles reportedly caught on fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

All lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked after the crash, according to WSDOT. The highway was partially reopened as of 11:04 p.m.

UPDATE: firefighters report all lanes of SB I-5 are blocked due to vehicles involved in the collision blocking the roadway. Two patients will be transported in stable condition to hospital. @wastatepatrol also on scene. https://t.co/DkV0Tzu6WZ — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 4, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated