Man arrested for murder 26 years after Bremerton woman’s death

BREMERTON, Wash. — Twenty-six years after a Bremerton woman was found dead in her apartment, police went to Boise, Idaho, Wednesday to arrest a man for her murder.

According to the Bremerton Police Department, the 54-year-old man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. Q13 does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

The investigation began on Sept. 10, 1992, when officers were asked to conduct a welfare check at an apartment in the 400 block of Chester Avenue.

That’s where they found Hickey dead inside, with evidence that her death was a homicide. Police have not said how she was killed.

The investigation continued for several months, but eventually the case went cold. In 2006, several pieces of evidence were sent to the state crime lab, and the DNA found at the scene matched the DNA in another unsolved homicide in Boise, Idaho.

Detectives from the Bremerton Police Department worked with detectives from Boise, eventually identifying the suspect using the matching DNA.

The suspect is still being held in Idaho and is awaiting extradition to Kitsap County.