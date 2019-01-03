× List of items to buy and skip in January

SEATTLE — The new year gives us an opportunity to shop smarter and save more money, especially if you spent too much over the holidays.

Here’s a list of what to buy and skip this month according to financial website Nerdwallet:

Buy Christmas decorations. Scope out stores for deals on artificial trees, red ornaments and wrapping paper. Buy TV’s. The Super Bowl is one month away, so retailers want to help shoppers prepare for viewing parties. Nerdwallet expects sales at the end of the month. Look for savings with Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Buy fitness gear. If you prefer to work out at home, fitness equipment will be discounted. You can also sign up for a gym membership at a discount, but don’t spend that money unless you are sure you will use the membership. Shop “white sales.” You can save on sheets and blankets. January is when department stores host “white sales” to clear out their inventory of sheets, towels, blankets and more. Find deals during Martin Luther King Jr. Day sales. The holidays falls on January 21. Nerdwallet said you can anticipate deals on clothing and home goods.

Two things you should skip shopping for this month are toys and mattresses.

Toys were high on the Christmas wish lists for kids, but now that the holidays are over, you won’t see many worthwhile toy deals.

As for mattresses, you won’t find deals on these until next month. If February is too soon for your budget, mattress deals will return in may over Memorial Day weekend and in September for Labor Day weekend.