12s brave the weather to send-off Seahawks before Dallas playoff game

RENTON, WA - Thursday, in the rain and chilly weather, dozens of fans lined the streets of Renton to send-off the Seahawks before their playoff game against Dallas.

The buses were expected to leave the VMAC around 3pm, but fans started showing up an hour and a half before.

“We’ve been out here at 3 o’clock in the morning when it’s below freezing and snowing. We don’t care we love our team,” said Karin Ferguson.

Ferguson says playoffs, or not, she is always outside the VMAC for away games sending-off and welcoming back the team. But she is not alone.

Ferguson carries with her a good luck charm “Norman the Traveling Seahawks Gnome”.“JD McKissic rubbed him for good luck and they won the next game,” said Ferguson.

While fans waited on the team, a different kind of Seahawks bus pulled up. “The Beast” is a modified double decker bus. Justin Smith manages the bus and says it’s an honor to pull The Beast up to VMAC at this time of year.

“It’s the playoffs, the wild card, no one thought this was going to be possible, but here we are,” said Smith.

The Beast was definitely the biggest, but there were several other Seahawk-mobiles at the send-off.

Fans say regardless of the weather, they’re proud to be able to get the chance to wish the Seahawks luck on their way to Dallas.