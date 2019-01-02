High wind and flood watches return Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The new year started off with some calm and cold weather, but rainy and gusty weather returns later this week.

Wednesday starts out cold and dry with lows near freezing. There shouldn’t be much fog, and it won’t be as icy as it was Tuesday.

Wednesday night will be breezy at the beach with rain returning there. Thursday through Friday will be gusty and wet.

Thursday starts out wet with gusty winds at the beach. Thursday during the day will be dry and breezy, but Thursday night will be gusty and wet for all.

Friday starts out gusty and wet for all, but Friday afternoon the weather calms down. The metro winds pick up Thursday evening but the strongest gusts stay at the beach and Bellingham area.

Snow is expected on the passes Friday.