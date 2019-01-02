Triple homicide over the holidays shocks Clallam County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ANGELES, WA - A rare triple homicide has left Port Angeles and Clallam County shocked, and some terrified as the suspect in the crime is still on the loose.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Officials say Monday around 4pm they were notified of the incident. Staff Sergeant John Keegan says concerned family members drove to the home of the Iverson’s off of Bear Meadow Road near Port Angeles. Keegan says family saw the door of the home open, and tarps laying on the ground.

“It’s shocking, it’s shocking and people don’t like it,’ said Keegan.

Law Enforcement from several different agencies investigated the homicide scene well into Wednesday evening, about 48 hours since they found the bodies.

This is the first triple homicide in Clallam County since at the earliest the 1970s, but sheriff’s officials it may be the first ever.

“This stops our world,” said Keegan.

The bodies of 57-year-old Darrel Iverson, and his son 27-year-old Jordan Iverson were found under a tarp, officials say.

The body of 26-year-old Tiffany May, Jordan Iverson’s girlfriend, was found in a locked shed, Clallam County Sheriff Officials added.

All of the bodies had multiple gunshot wounds, said Keegan.

Law Enforcement say they found the bodies Monday afternoon, but they believe they had been laying on the property for about a week.

“Sad thoughts; what’s been bothering me as a neighbor is knowing they have been laying over there a couple days,” said Steve Lovik.

Lovik lives in a home with his family a few feet from the Iverson’s property. He says he knew both Darrel and Jordan Iverson. He says they were good people, and kind to their family, and he wishes he could have done more for his neighbors.

“Good neighbors should know what’s going on, and I feel like I failed there,” he said.

Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict said dozens of rounds were fired on the property. There is no suspect information, and Sheriff Benedict says the gun was not recovered from the scene.

Staff Sgt. Keegan says they have spoken to some people of interest, and received some tips, however they still do not have a motive for what happened.

Despite the violent crime, law enforcement says they believe the incident was isolated, and the community is not at risk.