× Nordstrom co-president Blake Nordstrom dies at 58

SEATTLE — Nordstrom co-president Blake Nordstrom, who disclosed in December that he was battling lymphoma, died early Wednesday morning in Seattle, according to a news release from Nordstrom. He was 58 years old.

“My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time. Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve,” said Nordstrom Chairman of the Board Brad Smith.

Nordstrom co-presidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom will continue to run the company, the release said.

Blake Nordstrom served as president of Nordstrom from 2000-2015. He became co-president of the Seattle-based department store chain in 2015.

The Seattle Times first reported Blake Nordstrom’s lymphoma diagnosis on Dec. 10, 2018. He told shareholders at the time that his cancer was treatable and that doctors were “optimistic and encouraged by my prognosis.”