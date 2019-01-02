Girl Scout cookie season kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girl Scouts of the USA kicked off the 2019 cookie season on Wednesday.

A new cookie joins the lineup this year: Caramel Chocolate Chip. The cookie features rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt. It is one of now two gluten free cookies the Girl Scouts offer. The other is the Toffee-tastic cookie that was introduced in 2015.

Other cookies offered in 2019 are: S'mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich/ Lemonades, Savannah Smiles and Thanks-A-Lot.

To find cookies being sold near you, click here.