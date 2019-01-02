3 bodies found shot, hidden in western Washington compound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people whose bullet-riddled bodies were found concealed in a compound known for hosting transients in western Washington.

The gruesome scene was discovered during a welfare check by deputies Monday in Port Angeles. Family members of the people who live there told police they hadn't heard from their relatives since Christmas and were concerned.

Investigators found the bodies of 57-year-old Darrell C. Iverson and his son 27-year-old Jordan D. Iverson covered by tarps and debris in the front of the house where they lived.

The younger man's girlfriend, 26-year-old Tiffany A. May was also discovered in a locked outbuilding. Officials say May was Jordan's girlfriend and is believed to have been living at the home.

Investigators believe the killings happened on Dec. 26.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office says dozens of shots were fired by one shooter and that they're investigating multiple persons of interest who knew the victims.

There's a history of transient people staying on the property but none were there when investigators arrived.

The sheriff called this the first triple homicide in Clallam County since at least the 1970s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.