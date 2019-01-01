× Milestones to expect for 2019 in Western Washington

SEATTLE – With 2018 in the rearview mirror, get ready for some big changes for Western Washington in 2019.

“I basically felt like I needed to put 2018 in a large trash bag and set it off to the curb and let the garbage man take it away,” Marshall Sutcliffe said.

Clearly Marshall isn’t looking back and that’s ok 2019 has our attention now.

“I hope 2019 will be better than 2018 because then what’s the point,” Pat Yau said.

There are transportation milestones coming our way this year.

If SeaTac airport is too crowded, Everett’s Paine Field is a new option.

Starting March 31st between Alaska and United Airlines there could be up to 24 daily flights reaching cities like San Francisco and Denver.

Alaska will launch their flights first starting February 11 offering 18 daily flights to various cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

“I like that, I used to live on the Eastside and getting to the airport was rough,” Rachel Gibbs said.

From the skies to the rails.

Sound Transit recently opened a new garage with more than 400 parking stalls. It’s part of the Northgate link extension set to open in 2021.

As for drivers there are huge changes.

Starting January 11, the landmark view while driving on the viaduct is gone for good.

Some are relieved to see the old structure go.

“I am worried about it, I look at it and think it will fall I am nervous about it everyday, Marshall said.”

The new SR99 tunnel is set to open the first week of February to replace the viaduct.

But the three week gap between the viaduct closing and the tunnel opening means about 90,000 cars will clog I-5 and other arteries.

“Traffic is going to suck for everybody it will be rough,” David Monroe said.

From traffic to trendsetters, starting this month Seattle Mariners will start calling Safeco Field,

T-Mobile Park and lighting up the stadium with its signature magenta glow.

“Twenty five years of magenta it’s going to be fantastic get ready for it,” Monroe said.

For the record Monroe works for T-Mobile.

Others say they don’t mind the magenta but the name will take getting used to.

“I am so used to saying Safeco and I know they are both companies there is not that huge of a difference but I don’t know if I will ever be able to say it,” Marshall said.

From Seattle to Tacoma, people down south have a lot to look forward to.

Starting in April, you’ll be able to reserve a room in a piece of downtown Tacoma history.

The McMenamins Elks Temple has been under renovation to be transformed into a hotel, bar and live music venue.

“I grew up in Tacoma my entire life we didn’t have nice stuff, there is all these cool things in Tacoma that didn’t exist before,” Monroe said.