PASADENA, Calif. -- The Huskies weren't the only ones representing Western Washington in Pasadena this week.

The Mercer Island High School Marching Band traveled to Southern California over the weekend to prepare for the 130th Tournament of Roses Parade.

In addition to the huge victory of getting themselves to Pasadena, they also raised money to help a band from Puerto Rico attend. That band got their invitation to the parade just days before their island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.