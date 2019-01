Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Puget Sound is welcoming its very own baby New Year.

Swedish Medical Center celebrated the arrival of a baby girl born at the stroke of midnight Tuesday.

Parents Ben and Megan Campbell welcomed little Callie Mae into the world at 12 o'clock sharp.

Callie Mae's arrival came as a surprise. Her due date was Jan. 7, but her parents say her arrival is a welcome one.