Man killed while walking on I-5 near Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — A Mount Vernon man was killed while walking in the center lane of northbound Interstate 5 on New Year’s Eve.

The Everett Daily Herald reports that 30-year-old Alejandro Lopez-Gallardo was struck by a car shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash happened about 8 miles east of Stanwood.

Washington State Patrol says someone in an ambulance called 911 after witnessing two people behaving aggressively in another vehicle that was driving on I-5.

That vehicle then exited at the SR-532 ramp and pulled over. Troopers say a man then got out of the vehicle and was hit and killed on I-5.

The driver, a 66-year-old woman, was transported with injuries to Skagit Valley Hospital.