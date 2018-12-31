WSP: Man hit by vehicle, killed on I-5 in Snohomish Co.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed after running onto I-5 Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on northbound I-5 at the SR 532 exit in the Stanwood area.

Washington State Patrol says someone in an ambulance called 911 after witnessing two people behaving aggressively in another vehicle that was driving on I-5.

That vehicle then exited at the SR-532 ramp and pulled over. Troopers say a man then got out of the vehicle and was hit and killed on I-5.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him is cooperating with authorities, according to WSP.

The crash is impacting both northbound I-5 and the SR 532 ramp. It’s unclear when they will be reopened.

