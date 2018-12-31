Woman’s ex charged after T-boning her car at 50 mph, critically injuring her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Wash. -- Deputies say a woman was critically injured when her estranged husband smashed into the side of her car at 50+ mph, trapping each of them inside their car just three days after she was granted a protection order in court.

According to charging document, 37-year-old Christopher Walker and his 34-year-old estranged wife were at his mom's house Sunday morning in Parkland when they started arguing. She ordered them to leave. After they left, she told deputies she heard a loud bang about 9:00 a.m.

"The male suspect t-boned the female victim’s Honda at speeds estimated to be at least 50 mph, crushing the side of the vehicle and critically injuring the victim," deputies wrote in a news release. "The suspect’s Volkswagen Golf flipped over against the side of the apartment building, also seriously injuring the male suspect."

The woman was trapped inside her Honda when firefighters arrived and appeared to have a serious neck injury. Walker was trapped inside his Volkswagen which had flipped and crashed into an apartment building. According to court documents, a witness heard Walker yell, "I'm gonna f****** kill her." Detectives say he had a knife clipped to his waistband when he was arrested and a copy of the protection order was found near his car.

The victim was taken with life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital. She is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

After the suspect was treated for his injuries, Pierce County Sheriff's detectives booked him into jail for Assault 1s Degree Domestic Violence, Assault 2, Felony DV Court Order Violation, Reckless Endangerment, Domestic Violence Violation of a Protection Order and Driving While License Suspended. He is being held on $500,000 bail.