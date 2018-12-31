Woman, 96, is the Seahawks’ ‘biggest fan’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seahawks fans are already getting revved up for Saturday's wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys, and no one will be cheering louder than Ann Emerson.

The 96-year-old South Sound woman may very well be the Seahawks' number one fan. Q13 photojournalist Frank Koumaros caught up with her as she watched Sunday's game with other fans at Meconi's in Tacoma. The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-24.

Saturday's wild card game will be broadcast on Q13 FOX, official home of the Seahawks.