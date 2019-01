SEATTLE — Seattle Police say an 80-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday after being hit by a car.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Palatine Avenue and N. 85th Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that officials called “life threatening.” The 74-year-old man who was driving the car that hit her was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.