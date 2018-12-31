Washington’s new gun, service animal laws take effect Jan. 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- As a new year begins, a new round of laws will take effect in Washington state.

Starting Jan. 1, people under the age of 21 won't be able to buy a semi-automatic rifle after voters approved Initiative 1639 in November.

"Right now we are seeing a huge increase of sales between 18 and 20 year olds," said Tiffany Teasdale, owner of Lynnwood Guns and Ammunition.

Additional gun control regulations will also go into effect on July 1, including background check and storage requirements.

Another big change: the Washington state service animals law, which addresses the misuse and misrepresentation of regular animals as service animals.

Starting Jan. 1, the new law requires service animals receive actual training to assist owners who have physical or psychiatric disabilities. If you don't have a medical reason to bring a service animal into a business in Washington, you could face a hefty fine of up to $500.

Speaking of money, statewide, the minimum wage in Washington is increasing to $12 an hour. In Seattle, minimum wage will go up to $16 per hour for companies with over 500 employees. Those with less than 500 employees will have to pay workers at least $15 an hour.