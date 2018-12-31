× Start 2019 with an outdoor adventure in state parks

Washington has a little bit of everything for the outdoor enthusiast with mountains, beaches, and forests.

The State Parks Department is inviting people to start the new year with its “First Day Hikes” on Tuesday. The annual event is an initiative to encourage people to go hiking.

All state parks are free on January 1st which means you don’t need a Discover Pass.

Annabelle Bailey with the Parks Department said there’s going to be “first day hikes” at over 30 parks in the state. Bailey advises participants to bring the proper gear.

“First and foremost absolutely bundle up,” said Bailey. “Wear layers in case we get that Washington weather. I recommend sturdy footwear, preferably waterproof because some of the trails are a little bit muddy. Not all of them are graveled.”

You should also bring along binoculars and cameras.