Space Needle ready for biggest New Year’s Eve fireworks show in 25 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Get ready for the biggest fireworks show in the 25 year history of celebrating New Year's at the Needle, plus a brand new light show!

Crews have been busy installing thousands of lights fixtures and fireworks. The Space Needle has also been illuminated in magenta for its presenting sponsor T-Mobile.

New for this year, festivities will include a 30-minute musically choreographed lighting show that will begin at 10:00 p.m.

The Space Needle shared video of a dress rehearsal which gives a preview of the new light show.

Did you see our full dress rehearsal tonight of our @tmobile New Year’s at the Needle light show? 🎇 #ICYMI here’s a sneak peek of what to expect for tomorrow. 😍 #TMobileNYE ••• Video credit to @itshenry pic.twitter.com/TYtJomqSar — Space Needle (@space_needle) December 31, 2018

Cutting edge lighting equipment will emit brilliant colors and beams of light across the tower and the Seattle night sky.

But event planners say that's not all -- there will also be more fireworks than ever before. The pyrotechnics show countdown begins at 11:59 p.m.

"Big difference this year. First off from a pyrotechnic standpoint it's our biggest year -- probably 20-percent more fireworks than ever," said Ian Gilfillan, executive producer of the show. "But most interesting and probably the most impactful will be the addition of a light show in addition to the pyro show."

Clear but cold forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More good news! Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says we will enjoy a dry New Year's Eve, including at Midnight when the fireworks will be launched from the Space Needle.

A ridge of high pressure will keep us dry through New Year's Day (Tuesday).

Then a couple of systems will bring the first rain of 2019 Wednesday through Friday. Our weekend stays showery.