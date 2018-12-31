Official: 2 killed in house fire at suspected marijuana grow in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Two people died in a house fire Friday morning in south Seattle. Authorities said they are investigating reports that the home was a marijuana grow operation.

Firefighters were called around 5:45 a.m. to the 9200 block of Spear Pl S. Crews knocked down the fire on the outside before making their way inside.

One firefighter fell through a 15' by 15' hole in the floor. Officials said the firefighter was pulled out and not injured.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson said there were two fatalities. They have not been identified.

The official said the home appeared to be a marijuana grow operation.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire. Seattle police and the bomb squad were assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.