Holiday forecast: Enjoy a dry but chilly New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It will be nice to end December on a dry note since it rained most of the month. December 2018 only had 8 dry days!

The forecast for New Year’s Eve is pretty nice with sunny or clear conditions. The temperatures will be chilly with a high near 42 and the celebration temperature around midnight will be 35 degrees. Bundle up, be safe but have fun and enjoy!

New Year’s Day will be generally dry for the lowlands but a little mountain snow up north. The afternoon will have some sunshine.

Wednesday January 2nd, will have showers with mountain snow.

Thursday will be sloppy with breezy and wet conditions. The snow level jumps Thursday for mostly rain on the passes.

Friday has showers with a return to snow on the passes. The weekend looks mostly dry.