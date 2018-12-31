Fisherman finds piece of human skull in Snohomish Co.

GOLD BAR, Wash. — Authorities say they are working to identify human skeletal remains that were found earlier this month by a fisherman in Snohomish County.

The fisherman found a piece of a human skull Dec. 10 along the Skykomish River, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The county medical examiner’s office tweeted Monday that the discovery happened near Reiter Pit in Gold Bar.

Officials are waiting for DNA results as they try to identify the remains. Those results can take several weeks to return, the sheriff’s office said.