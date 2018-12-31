Animal rescue’s van stolen; suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Puyallup Police are asking for the public's help to solve a recent theft.

Authorities say someone stole a van from Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue last Thursday morning. The vehicle was parked at the shelter on East Main Avenue in downtown Puyallup.

It's a white Ford with logos on both sides with Washington state license plate C62669B.

"It's what we use to rescue animals," said shelter volunteer Donna Zierenberg. "We use it to go to the airport to pick up transports from other states. We use it to drive over to Eastern Washington to pick up animals from an overcrowded shelter there. If we're not there to pick up those animals, there's a high possibility that they could be euthanized."

If you spot the van you're asked to call 911.