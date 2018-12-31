Air Stagnation advisory issued for NW Oregon, SW Washington

SALEM, Ore. — An air stagnation advisory has been issued through Wednesday evening for much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington including the Portland area.

The National Weather Service says surface high pressure will reside over the region for the next couple of days.

The Statesman Journal reports the advisory, issued Monday morning, covers southwest Washington south to Oregon’s Lane County and from the coast to central Oregon.

Forecasters say a system of light winds and cooler temperatures will trap pollutants from cars and trucks, smoke from wood stoves and other sources at ground level.

Officials with Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality urge residents in the advisory area to limit outdoor burning, consider alternatives to wood stoves and limit use of fireworks during New Year’s Eve celebrations.