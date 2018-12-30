× Troopers investigate deadly crash on SB I-5

SEATTLE — One person has died after a crash involving two cars on I-5 early Sunday morning.

Washington State Troopers said at 4:55 a.m. one of the cars lost control and rolled into the guardrail. The driver died at the scene and the cause is still under investigation.

Seattle Fire Department said crews had to extricate one patient from a car. No word on any other injuries.

This happened on southbound I-5 near Michigan Street.

At least two lanes were closed for several hours.