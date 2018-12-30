Seahawks to play Cowboys in wild card Saturday on Q13 FOX

SEATTLE — The NFL announced the Seattle Seahawks will play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 5:15 p.m. PST in an NFC Wild Card matchup.

The game will be broadcast on Q13 FOX, official home of the Seahawks.

A 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒅 showdown awaits on Saturday. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/oayK59bXdq — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 31, 2018

Sebastian Janikowski made a 33-yard field goal on the final play and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-24 on Sunday, wrapping up the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and a matchup at Dallas.

Seattle took a 24-21 lead earlier in the fourth quarter on Janikowski’s 42-yard field goal, but watched Arizona answer with Zane Gonzalez’s third field goal of the game, from 55 yards with 1:49 left to tie it. Gonzalez hit earlier from 36 and 50 yards.

After converting a third-and-1 early in the drive, Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for 37 yards to the Arizona 25-yard line. After a couple of running plays, Jankowski hit the winner to give Seattle 10 wins for the sixth time in Pete Carroll’s tenure.

Chris Carson rushed for a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown, but Seattle slogged through a mostly forgettable Week 17 performance. Russell Wilson got sacked six times and a litany of special teams mistakes allowed the hapless Cardinals to stick around far longer than expected.

But Seattle forced two turnovers and Wilson made just enough plays that Seattle will go into the postseason winning six of its final seven games.

Wilson was 12 of 21 for 152 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the first quarter that ended Seattle’s hopes of matching the NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season. Mike Davis added a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Josh Rosen was 18 of 34 for 149 yards and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald. But Rosen was sacked six times and the loss ensured the Cardinals the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.

Seattle looked the part of a team that wrapped up its postseason berth a week ago with an emotional shootout victory over Kansas City and had little to play for. Seattle went three-and-out on five straight offensive possessions starting in the middle of the second quarter through the middle of the third against a defense that has caused problems in the past.