Pedestrian killed in the roadway on I-5 in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A pedestrian died after being struck on I-5 in the Stanwood area Sunday night.

Washington State Patrol said it happened just after 6 p.m. near the State Route 532 exit.

Troopers said the victim, a male, died at the scene. It’s still unclear why he was in the roadway.

No other injuries have been reported, and the incident is still under investigation.