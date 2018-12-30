Cops: Woman critically hurt in Parkland when ex T-bones her car at 50 mph

PARKLAND, Wash. — Deputies say a woman was critically injured when her ex-boyfriend smashed into the side of her car at 50+ mph, trapping each of them inside their car.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the male suspect spotted the woman driving her car around 9:00 a.m. Sunday in Parkland.

“The male suspect t-boned the female victim’s Honda at speeds estimated to be at least 50 mph, crushing the side of the vehicle and critically injuring the victim,” deputies wrote in a news release. “The suspect’s Volkswagen flipped over against the side of the apartment building, also seriously injuring the male suspect.”

The 34-year-old woman was trapped inside her Honda when firefighters arrived. The 37-year-old man was trapped inside his Volkswagen which had flipped and crashed into an apartment building.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken with life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

Deputies said the suspect was being guarded by deputies and would be booked into the Pierce County Jail as soon as he was cleared by medical staff.

Authorities said 112th Street East would remain closed east of A Street during the investigation.