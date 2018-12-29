Troopers look for SUV after pedestrian struck, hurt near Spanaway
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for the driver of an SUV who hit and injured a pedestrian near Spanaway early Saturday.
According to Washington State Patrol, the pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was hit at about 12:40 a.m. while walking near the intersection of State Route 7 and 138th Street South.
The victim was later taken to Tacoma General Hospital.
Troopers said the vehicle, a dark colored SUV, that struck the man left the area, driving southbound on SR 7.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.