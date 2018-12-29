× Car prowler targets Medina neighborhood

MEDINA, Wash. – Police are investigating a series of car prowls that occurred overnight Friday in Hunts Point.

The crimes occurred in the 3000 block of Fairweather Place and in the 8300 block of Hunts Point Circle.

A stolen vehicle has been recovered by police and a possible suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made at this time.

No other information was readily available. Medina Police are continuing to investigate.

Police advise everyone to always lock your car doors to prevent vehicle prowls and never leave valuables in your vehicle especially if they are visible from outside the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.