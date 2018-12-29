Armed woman in custody after standoff in West Seattle
SEATTLE – A woman who had armed herself with a gun and barricaded herself in her apartment is now in custody.
Police responded to the 3200 block of California Avenue SW Saturday afternoon in an attempt to serve a temporary protection order. The order required that the woman surrender a firearm and vacate the residence immediately, but the adult female armed herself and refused to comply.
Negotiators and SWAT units responded while a search warrant was prepared. In that time, it appeared the suspect ingested a large quantity of prescription medications. The woman collapsed due to the medical issue, allowing officers to intervene and perform aid.
Seattle Fire & Rescue transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center for further medical treatment. Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.