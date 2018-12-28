Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.
Q13 FOX Season of Giving

Washington’s Most Wanted Top 18 fugitives of 2018

Posted 10:00 PM, December 28, 2018, by

Thanks to Washington’s Most Wanted viewers, we’ve had an amazing year of success in helping law enforcement capture some of the state’s most dangerous criminals — more than 90 fugitives this year alone, bringing the total number caught so far to more than 1035.

That is definitely something to celebrate as we end the year, but there are still a lot of fugitives we featured who are still on the run — including our Top 18 of ’18.

Take a good look at the list below and if you know where any of these fugitives are hiding, or know the names of the unidentified suspects — download and use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name.

You must contact Crime Stoppers with your tip through the P3 Tips App, or telephone hotline to be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

WANTED IN KING COUNTY – BILLY WILLIAMS

WANTED IN SEATTLE: PATRICK O’CONNOR

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY: UMAR EL RHASHI

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY: PEDRO AMEZOLA

WANTED IN PACIFIC COUNTY: HOME-INVADING SHOOTER

WANTED IN MERCER ISLAND: FRAUD & ATTEMPTED BURGLARY SUSPECT

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY: RESHAWN PHILLIPS

WANTED IN LACEY: CREDIT CARD CROOK

WANTED IN CLARK COUNTY: LYLE BALL

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES: ARTEMISA SANCHEZ

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY: DAVID HABLEWITZ

WANTED IN EDMONDS: FRAUD SUSPECTS

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY: AARON DECHAND

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES: DOUGLAS GALLUP

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES: MICKEY SUMEY

Again — if you know where any of these fugitives are hiding, download and use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call an anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

You must contact Crime Stoppers with your tip through the P3 Tips App, or telephone hotline to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

 