Washington’s Most Wanted Top 18 fugitives of 2018

Thanks to Washington’s Most Wanted viewers, we’ve had an amazing year of success in helping law enforcement capture some of the state’s most dangerous criminals — more than 90 fugitives this year alone, bringing the total number caught so far to more than 1035.

That is definitely something to celebrate as we end the year, but there are still a lot of fugitives we featured who are still on the run — including our Top 18 of ’18.

Take a good look at the list below and if you know where any of these fugitives are hiding, or know the names of the unidentified suspects — download and use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name.

You must contact Crime Stoppers with your tip through the P3 Tips App, or telephone hotline to be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

