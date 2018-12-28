Seattle area 911 services back up after CenturyLink outage

SEATTLE -- Authorities say 911 services are back up in the Seattle area after the CenturyLink outage caused disruptions that began Thursday.
King County said Friday morning that progress had been made in restoring 911 services across the metro area.
But county officials also warned that there may still be lingering, intermitting connection issues.
They urged people not to make test calls and to take note of the direct phone numbers available to reach emergency services in case they can't get through dialing 911.
CenturyLink said on Twitter that people can still use their cell phones to reach 911 and that their technicians are working to restore service.
The company has been scrambling to troubleshoot the issues that have left customers across the country without internet service.
Governor Jay Inslee said the state Utilities and Transportation Commission announced that it will open an investigation into this week's statewide enhanced 911 service outage.
Below is a list of alternate emergency contacts across Washington state:
|
WA State Alternate Emergency Contacts
In the event you cannot reach 911, here is a list of alernate emergency contacts.
|
County
|
Emergency Line
|Adams County Dispatch
|509-488-2061 or 509-659-1122
|Asotin County Dispatch
|509-758-2331 or 509-332-2521 or 208-882-5551
|Benton County Dispatch
|509-628-0333
|Chelan/Douglas Dispatch
|509-663-9911
|Clallam County Dispatch
|360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970
|Clark County Dispatch
|360-693-3111 or 311 or text 911
|Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound
|206-217-6001
|Columbia County Dispatch
|509-382-2518
|Cowlitz County Dispatch
|360-225-8981
|Douglas County Dispatch
|509-557-3098
|Ferry County Dispatch
|509-775-3132
|Franklin County Dispatch
|509-628-0333
|Garfield County Dispatch
|509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494
|Grant County Dispatch
|509-762-1160
|Grays harbor County Dispatch
|800-281-6944
|Island County Dispatch
|360-678-6116
|North and Central Whidbey
|360-679-9567
|South Whidbey
|360-321-4400
|Camano Island
|360-629-2224
|Jefferson County Dispatch
|360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0 or text 911
|King County Sheriff Dispatch
|206-296-3311
|Seattle
|206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011
|Seattle Fire Dispatch
|206-386-1495
|Seattle Police Dispatch
|206-684-8640
|Port of Seattle/Sea-Tac Airport
|206-787-5401
|University of Washington
|206-685-8973
|Issaquah
|425-837-3200
|Eastside (NORCOM)
|425-577-5656 or 425-452-2054
|Redmond
|425-566-2500
|Redmond Police Dispatch
|425-556-7500
|South King County (ValleyCom)
|253-852-2121
|Bothell
|425-486-1254
|Snoqualmie
|425-888-3333
|County
|Emergency Line
|Kitsap County Dispatch
|360-308-5400 or text 911
|Kittitas County Dispatch
|509-925-8534 or 509-674-2589
|Klickitat County Dispatch
|509-773-4545
|Lewis County Dispatch
|360-740-1105
|Lincoln County Dispatch
|509-725-3501
|Mason County Dispatch
|360-426-4441
|Shelton
|360-427-9670 ext. 226/227
|Belfair
|360-277-5080
|Other Areas
|360-426-4441/3302/4442
|Okanogan County Dispatch
|590-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967
|Pacific County Dispatch
|See below
|South Bend
|text 911 or call 360-875-9397
|Long Beach
|text 911 or call 360-642-9397
|Pend Oreille County Dispatch
|509-447-4980
|Pierce County 911
|253-798-4722
|Fire and EMS
|253-588-5217
|Puyallup Police
|253-798-4722
|Tacoma Police Dispatch
|253-591-5953
|JBLM
|253-912-4442/4424/4446
|Enumclaw Police Dispatch
|360-825-3505
|San Juan County Dispatch
|360-378-4151
|Skagit County Dispatch
|360-428-3211
|Skamania County Dispatch
|509-427-9490
|Snohomish (SnoCom)
|425-407-3999
|Spokane County Dispatch
|509-456-2233
|Stevens County Dispatch
|509-684-2555 or 509-675-7877 or 509-690-7717 or 509-690-1452
|Thurston County Dispatch
|360-704-2740
|Wahkiakum County Dispatch
|360-795-3242
|Walla Walla County Dispatch
|509-628-0333
|Whatcom County Sheriff Dispatch
|360-676-6911/6711
|Bellingham Fire Dispatch
|360-676-6814
|Whitman County Dispatch
|509-332-2521 or 509-334-6599
|Yakima County Dispatch
|509-457-0207 or 509-248-0430 or text 911
|Yakima County Fire Dispatch
|509-248-2103
|Yakima County Sheriff Dispatch
|509-574-2500