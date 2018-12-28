Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.
Seattle area 911 services back up after CenturyLink outage

Posted 12:12 PM, December 28, 2018, by and , Updated at 12:25PM, December 28, 2018

SEATTLE -- Authorities say 911 services are back up in the Seattle area after the CenturyLink outage caused disruptions that began Thursday.

King County said Friday morning that progress had been made in restoring 911 services across the metro area.

But county officials also warned that there may still be lingering, intermitting connection issues.

They urged people not to make test calls and to take note of the direct phone numbers available to reach emergency services in case they can't get through dialing 911.

CenturyLink said on Twitter that people can still use their cell phones to reach 911 and that their technicians are working to restore service.

The company has been scrambling to troubleshoot the issues that have left customers across the country without internet service.

Governor Jay Inslee said the state Utilities and Transportation Commission announced that it will open an investigation into this week's statewide enhanced 911 service outage.

Below is a list of alternate emergency contacts across Washington state:

County

Emergency Line
Adams County Dispatch 509-488-2061 or 509-659-1122
Asotin County Dispatch 509-758-2331 or 509-332-2521 or 208-882-5551
Benton County Dispatch 509-628-0333
Chelan/Douglas Dispatch 509-663-9911
Clallam County Dispatch 360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970
Clark County Dispatch 360-693-3111 or 311 or text 911
Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound 206-217-6001
Columbia County Dispatch 509-382-2518
Cowlitz County Dispatch 360-225-8981
Douglas County Dispatch 509-557-3098
Ferry County Dispatch 509-775-3132
Franklin County Dispatch 509-628-0333
Garfield County Dispatch 509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494
Grant County Dispatch 509-762-1160
Grays harbor County Dispatch 800-281-6944
Island County Dispatch 360-678-6116
North and Central Whidbey 360-679-9567
South Whidbey 360-321-4400
Camano Island 360-629-2224
Jefferson County Dispatch 360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0 or text 911
King County Sheriff Dispatch 206-296-3311
Seattle 206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011
Seattle Fire Dispatch 206-386-1495
Seattle Police Dispatch 206-684-8640
Port of Seattle/Sea-Tac Airport 206-787-5401
University of Washington 206-685-8973
Issaquah 425-837-3200
Eastside (NORCOM) 425-577-5656 or 425-452-2054
Redmond 425-566-2500
Redmond Police Dispatch  425-556-7500
South King County (ValleyCom) 253-852-2121
Bothell 425-486-1254
Snoqualmie 425-888-3333
County Emergency Line
Kitsap County Dispatch 360-308-5400 or text 911
Kittitas County Dispatch 509-925-8534 or 509-674-2589
Klickitat  County Dispatch 509-773-4545
Lewis County Dispatch 360-740-1105
Lincoln County Dispatch 509-725-3501
Mason County Dispatch 360-426-4441
Shelton 360-427-9670 ext. 226/227
Belfair 360-277-5080
Other Areas 360-426-4441/3302/4442
Okanogan County Dispatch 590-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967
Pacific County Dispatch See below
South Bend text 911 or call 360-875-9397
Long Beach text 911 or call 360-642-9397
Pend Oreille County Dispatch 509-447-4980
Pierce County 911 253-798-4722
Fire and EMS 253-588-5217
Puyallup Police 253-798-4722
Tacoma Police Dispatch 253-591-5953
JBLM 253-912-4442/4424/4446
Enumclaw Police Dispatch 360-825-3505
San Juan County Dispatch 360-378-4151
Skagit County Dispatch 360-428-3211
Skamania County Dispatch 509-427-9490
Snohomish (SnoCom) 425-407-3999
Spokane County Dispatch 509-456-2233
Stevens County Dispatch 509-684-2555 or 509-675-7877 or 509-690-7717 or 509-690-1452
Thurston County Dispatch 360-704-2740
Wahkiakum County Dispatch 360-795-3242
Walla Walla County Dispatch 509-628-0333
Whatcom County Sheriff Dispatch 360-676-6911/6711
Bellingham Fire Dispatch 360-676-6814
Whitman County Dispatch 509-332-2521 or 509-334-6599
Yakima County Dispatch 509-457-0207 or 509-248-0430 or text 911
Yakima County Fire Dispatch 509-248-2103
Yakima County Sheriff Dispatch 509-574-2500
