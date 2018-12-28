Seattle area 911 services back up after CenturyLink outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Authorities say 911 services are back up in the Seattle area after the CenturyLink outage caused disruptions that began Thursday.

King County said Friday morning that progress had been made in restoring 911 services across the metro area.

Progress is being made to restore 9-1-1 service in King County. Most calls are again getting through. However, do not "test" the system - only call 9-1-1 in an emergency. More info at https://t.co/pGDMXSRPmH#911Outage pic.twitter.com/eQE9sOUP6F — King County, WA (@KingCountyWA) December 28, 2018

But county officials also warned that there may still be lingering, intermitting connection issues.

They urged people not to make test calls and to take note of the direct phone numbers available to reach emergency services in case they can't get through dialing 911.

CenturyLink said on Twitter that people can still use their cell phones to reach 911 and that their technicians are working to restore service.

We are aware of some 911 service disruptions affecting various areas through the United States. In case of an emergency, customers should use their wireless phones to call 911 or drive to the nearest fire station or emergency facility. Technicians are working to restore services. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) December 28, 2018

The company has been scrambling to troubleshoot the issues that have left customers across the country without internet service.

Governor Jay Inslee said the state Utilities and Transportation Commission announced that it will open an investigation into this week's statewide enhanced 911 service outage.

My office along with @wautc and @waemd are actively monitoring the 911 service outage. As @centurylink works to restore service, here is a list of alternate contacts for emergencies. https://t.co/4YyHxwEjR3 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 28, 2018

Below is a list of alternate emergency contacts across Washington state: