If you can’t reach 911 in Washington state, call these alternate emergency numbers

​In the event you cannot reach 911 in Washington state, here is a list of alternate emergency contacts:

Adams County Dispatch 509-488-2061 or 509-659-1122
Asotin County Dispatch 509-758-2331 or 509-332-2521 or 208-882-5551
Benton County Dispatch 509-628-0333
Chelan/Douglas Dispatch 509-663-9911
Clallam County Dispatch 360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970
Clark County Dispatch 360-693-3111 or 311 or text 911
Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound 206-217-6001
Columbia County Dispatch 509-382-2518
Cowlitz County Dispatch 360-225-8981
Douglas County Dispatch 509-557-3098
Ferry County Dispatch 509-775-3132
Franklin County Dispatch 509-628-0333
Garfield County Dispatch 509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494
Grant County Dispatch 509-762-1160
Grays harbor County Dispatch 800-281-6944
Island County Dispatch 360-678-6116
North and Central Whidbey 360-679-9567
South Whidbey 360-321-4400
Camano Island 360-629-2224
Jefferson County Dispatch 360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0 or text 911
King County Sheriff Dispatch 206-296-3311
Seattle 206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011
Seattle Fire Dispatch 206-386-1495
Seattle Police Dispatch 206-684-8640
Port of Seattle/Sea-Tac Airport 206-787-5401
University of Washington 206-685-8973
Issaquah 425-837-3200
Eastside (NORCOM) 425-577-5656 or 425-452-2054
Redmond 425-566-2500
Redmond Police Dispatch  425-556-7500
South King County (ValleyCom) 253-852-2121
Bothell 425-486-1254
Snoqualmie 425-888-3333
Kitsap County Dispatch 360-308-5400 or text 911
Kittitas County Dispatch 509-925-8534 or 509-674-2589
Klickitat  County Dispatch 509-773-4545
Lewis County Dispatch 360-740-1105
Lincoln County Dispatch 509-725-3501
Mason County Dispatch 360-426-4441
Shelton 360-427-9670 ext. 226/227
Belfair 360-277-5080
Other Areas 360-426-4441/3302/4442
Okanogan County Dispatch 590-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967
Pacific County Dispatch See below
South Bend text 911 or call 360-875-9397
Long Beach text 911 or call 360-642-9397
Pend Oreille County Dispatch 509-447-4980
Pierce County 911 253-798-4722
Fire and EMS 253-588-5217
Puyallup Police 253-798-4722
Tacoma Police Dispatch 253-591-5953
JBLM 253-912-4442/4424/4446
Enumclaw Police Dispatch 360-825-3505
San Juan County Dispatch 360-378-4151
Skagit County Dispatch 360-428-3211
Skamania County Dispatch 509-427-9490
Snohomish (SnoCom) 425-407-3999
Spokane County Dispatch 509-456-2233
Stevens County Dispatch 509-684-2555 or 509-675-7877 or 509-690-7717 or 509-690-1452
Thurston County Dispatch 360-704-2740
Wahkiakum County Dispatch 360-795-3242
Walla Walla County Dispatch 509-628-0333
Whatcom County Sheriff Dispatch 360-676-6911/6711
Bellingham Fire Dispatch 360-676-6814
Whitman County Dispatch 509-332-2521 or 509-334-6599
Yakima County Dispatch 509-457-0207 or 509-248-0430 or text 911
Yakima County Fire Dispatch 509-248-2103
Yakima County Sheriff Dispatch 509-574-2500