If you can’t reach 911 in Washington state, call these alternate emergency numbers
In the event you cannot reach 911 in Washington state, here is a list of alternate emergency contacts:
|
County
|
Emergency Line
|Adams County Dispatch
|509-488-2061 or 509-659-1122
|Asotin County Dispatch
|509-758-2331 or 509-332-2521 or 208-882-5551
|Benton County Dispatch
|509-628-0333
|Chelan/Douglas Dispatch
|509-663-9911
|Clallam County Dispatch
|360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970
|Clark County Dispatch
|360-693-3111 or 311 or text 911
|Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound
|206-217-6001
|Columbia County Dispatch
|509-382-2518
|Cowlitz County Dispatch
|360-225-8981
|Douglas County Dispatch
|509-557-3098
|Ferry County Dispatch
|509-775-3132
|Franklin County Dispatch
|509-628-0333
|Garfield County Dispatch
|509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494
|Grant County Dispatch
|509-762-1160
|Grays harbor County Dispatch
|800-281-6944
|Island County Dispatch
|360-678-6116
|North and Central Whidbey
|360-679-9567
|South Whidbey
|360-321-4400
|Camano Island
|360-629-2224
|Jefferson County Dispatch
|360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0 or text 911
|King County Sheriff Dispatch
|206-296-3311
|Seattle
|206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011
|Seattle Fire Dispatch
|206-386-1495
|Seattle Police Dispatch
|206-684-8640
|Port of Seattle/Sea-Tac Airport
|206-787-5401
|University of Washington
|206-685-8973
|Issaquah
|425-837-3200
|Eastside (NORCOM)
|425-577-5656 or 425-452-2054
|Redmond
|425-566-2500
|Redmond Police Dispatch
|425-556-7500
|South King County (ValleyCom)
|253-852-2121
|Bothell
|425-486-1254
|Snoqualmie
|425-888-3333
|County
|Emergency Line
|Kitsap County Dispatch
|360-308-5400 or text 911
|Kittitas County Dispatch
|509-925-8534 or 509-674-2589
|Klickitat County Dispatch
|509-773-4545
|Lewis County Dispatch
|360-740-1105
|Lincoln County Dispatch
|509-725-3501
|Mason County Dispatch
|360-426-4441
|Shelton
|360-427-9670 ext. 226/227
|Belfair
|360-277-5080
|Other Areas
|360-426-4441/3302/4442
|Okanogan County Dispatch
|590-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967
|Pacific County Dispatch
|See below
|South Bend
|text 911 or call 360-875-9397
|Long Beach
|text 911 or call 360-642-9397
|Pend Oreille County Dispatch
|509-447-4980
|Pierce County 911
|253-798-4722
|Fire and EMS
|253-588-5217
|Puyallup Police
|253-798-4722
|Tacoma Police Dispatch
|253-591-5953
|JBLM
|253-912-4442/4424/4446
|Enumclaw Police Dispatch
|360-825-3505
|San Juan County Dispatch
|360-378-4151
|Skagit County Dispatch
|360-428-3211
|Skamania County Dispatch
|509-427-9490
|Snohomish (SnoCom)
|425-407-3999
|Spokane County Dispatch
|509-456-2233
|Stevens County Dispatch
|509-684-2555 or 509-675-7877 or 509-690-7717 or 509-690-1452
|Thurston County Dispatch
|360-704-2740
|Wahkiakum County Dispatch
|360-795-3242
|Walla Walla County Dispatch
|509-628-0333
|Whatcom County Sheriff Dispatch
|360-676-6911/6711
|Bellingham Fire Dispatch
|360-676-6814
|Whitman County Dispatch
|509-332-2521 or 509-334-6599
|Yakima County Dispatch
|509-457-0207 or 509-248-0430 or text 911
|Yakima County Fire Dispatch
|509-248-2103
|Yakima County Sheriff Dispatch
|509-574-2500