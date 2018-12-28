1 missing after boat capsizes in Burley Lagoon
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a person is missing after a boat capsized Friday in the Burley Lagoon.
Emergency crews responded to the area Friday after reports of an overturned row boat near the Purdy bridge.
Key Peninsula Fire Department said on Twitter that two people who were in the boat made it to shore, but one person is still missing. Search efforts will continue Saturday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated
47.386304 -122.631425