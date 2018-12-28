× 1 missing after boat capsizes in Burley Lagoon

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say a person is missing after a boat capsized Friday in the Burley Lagoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area Friday after reports of an overturned row boat near the Purdy bridge.

Key Peninsula Fire Department said on Twitter that two people who were in the boat made it to shore, but one person is still missing. Search efforts will continue Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Gig Harbor Fire, Key Peninsula Fire, Coast Guard, Tacoma Fire, Pierce County and Tacoma Dive teams, West Pierce Fire responded to an overturned row boat under the Purdy bridge. Two occupants made it to shore, one is still missing. The search will continue in the morning pic.twitter.com/BLvGMRXBfK — Key Peninsula Fire (@kpfd16) December 29, 2018