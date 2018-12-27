Woman thanks ‘Christmas angel’ who found lost wedding ring in Instant Pot box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- After a Washington woman opened her brand new Instant Pot on Christmas morning to find someone else's wedding ring, she made it her mission to find the rightful owner.

"I pulled the bottom packaging material out and there was a wedding ring in the bottom of it and it wasn’t just like an engagement ring it was an actual wedding band and ring," Shiloah Avery said. "And they'd been soldered together and you could tell it'd been someone's ring for a long time."

Avery says she called the company and got a service ticket, but she couldn't just sit and wait, so she posted about it in the Port Orchard Facebook group.

"I could only imagine if that was me and it was sad," Avery said. "It's somebody's possession, especially being a wedding ring, so I wanted to make sure it got back to the owner."

Twelve hours later, Shiloah says her phone was blowing up with notifications from Joann Johnson and friends trying to tell her they found the owner. Joann says a few months ago she'd been shopping for an Instant Pot and during the trip she lost her wedding ring. It all happened just days before her 20th anniversary.

"I had posted in the Port Orchard Facebook page, just a wild shot in the dark, 'If anybody happens to see a diamond, pick up a diamond band at Walmart please turn it in to customer service,'" Johnson said. "Didn’t get any responses other than 'Gee, hope you find it.'"

On Christmas day, Joann says she scrolled upon Shiloah's Facebook post.

"Read this in big letters with a big picture of an Instant Pot and it said 'I found a ring.' And immediately it was like an electrical shock going through me. OK I lost my ring by Instant Pots, someone just found a ring in an Instant Pot box."

Shiloah had Joann draw a picture of the ring to make sure she was the rightful owner. Now, Joann tells Q13 News that Shiloah is her "Christmas angel," and that finding her ring is a true Christmas miracle.