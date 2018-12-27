Time for a break in our stormy December weather pattern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After a bit of a wet Wednesday and a pretty soggy evening commute– we’re drying things out for a bit. Even the snow in the mountains has been easing up in the last few hours. The chain requirement has been lifted on Snoqualmie Pass as the heavier snowfall has tapered off. Traction tires are advised, but not required for I-90. Snow and slush on the roadway with overcast skies. Winter Weather Advisory continues until 4am, but may be rescinded earlier due to the improving conditions.

Thursday we get another nice break in our stormy December weather. We’ll wake up to chilly temps and some foggy areas. We’ll see some sun by the afternoon for a lot of us, but it’s hard to burn off fog this time of year because of the short days and low sun angle. Increasing clouds by the evening, but still dry. Highs a tad below the normal of this time of year, which is 45 degrees.

While high pressure looks to keep us dry Thursday, we’ll see some soaking rains move in on Friday. Some areas up north could see the Friday precipitation start off as some snow or rain/snow mix before switching quickly to all-rain. Saturday looks soggier than Sunday, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or two Sunday– mostly likely before the Seahawks game. The focus for the New Year’s Eve forecast will come into better focus in the next few days, but right now I'm’ seeing Monday we switch back to dry with some decent winter sun- but clouds/fog look likely to return by the time we ring in 2019.