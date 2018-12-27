Preschoolers sing Christmas carols to seniors in Issaquah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- Seniors in Issaquah got a special surprise Friday from preschoolers at Evergreen Academy.

The students stopped by to sing carols, read stories and enjoy hot chocolate with residents at the Spiritwood at Pine Lake retirement community.

In hosting this, the school wants to teach kids starting at a young age, the importance of helping people in the community.

It's about creating connections between generations -- and when kids that adorable come walking through the door, it provides plenty of inspiration.