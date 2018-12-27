Police give Lakewood man new scooter after Christmas theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A Pierce County man who had his mobility scooter stolen on Christmas now has a new one, and it's all thanks to officers and the community.

Derek Mason was all smiles Thursday when the new scooter was delivered to his home by Lakewood officers. He has cerebral palsy and relies on the scooter for work.

The act of generosity was courtesy of the Lakewood Officers' charity, and officers say people from all over the area offered a helping hand.

The charity was founded in 2008 with the mission to help people in the community.